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Free ADULT Vacation Bible School!

Free ADULT Vacation Bible School!

This three-day program (6-8Pm each night on June 9th, 10th, and 11th) will let you re-live your childhood as you participate in craft activities, enjoy snacks, experience wonderful and uplifting fellowship, and learn more about hope, grace, and Jesus! Our theme this year is: "Hope Dies Last!"

The evening program is designed to allow for attendance after traditional working hours and is open to all adults! And... You don't have to be a Presbyterian to come and participate!

Note that the last day to register is June the 2nd, so call (910) 769-4951 or email thebridgepres@gmail.com for more information or to sign up!

Sponsored by THE BRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, "The Active Church for Active Adults!"

Date and Time: On Tue, 09 Jun 2026 18:00 - Thu, 11 Jun 2026 20:00

Venue details: The Bridge Presbyterian Church, 1444 Lanvale Road, Leland, North Carolina, 28451, United States

Category: Community | Religion and Spirituality | Religion | Christianity

The Bridge Presbyterian Church, Leland
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bridge Presbyterian Church - USA
910 769-4951
thebridgepres@gmail.com
The Bridge Presbyterian Church, Leland
1444 Lanvale Road
Leland, North Carolina 28451