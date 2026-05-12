Flytrap Brewing's Lineup for the B.A.S.D. Margarita Crawl
Flytrap Brewing's Lineup for the B.A.S.D. Margarita Crawl
Round up your lime-loving crew and get ready to sip your way through the neighborhood.
The 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐥 is going down 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟏𝟔𝐭𝐡 from 𝟏𝟐-𝟓 𝐩𝐦 during the 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭! Wander your way through the district sampling creative margarita spins from your favorite local spots.
At 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠, we’re bringing the flavor with:
- The return of our limited 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳𝐞𝐫
- 𝐆𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐮 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐨 serving up the goods | 1-4 pm
- Live tunes from 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐬 trio | 1-4 pm
- DIY craft kits from 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐱 trailer | 2-6 pm
Mark your calendars! We’ll see you soon.
Flytrap Brewing
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina