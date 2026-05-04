Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Trivia Night
Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Trivia Night
Monday Funday is calling… and Deb’s Trivia Night is bringing the heat!
Kick things off with general trivia, then get a little cultured (or humbled) with Artsy Fartsy Facts—think back to that one Art History class you barely survived. From there, we’re diving into spine-chilling Urban Legends… and wrapping it all up with a movie round featuring The Silence of the Lambs.
Come test your knowledge, sip something tasty, and grab a slice from Wheelz Pizza rolling in from 5–8 PM.
Trivia, food, drinks, and a little friendly competition—what more do you need for a Monday?
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina