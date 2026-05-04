© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Trivia Night

Monday Funday is calling… and Deb’s Trivia Night is bringing the heat!

Kick things off with general trivia, then get a little cultured (or humbled) with Artsy Fartsy Facts—think back to that one Art History class you barely survived. From there, we’re diving into spine-chilling Urban Legends… and wrapping it all up with a movie round featuring The Silence of the Lambs.

Come test your knowledge, sip something tasty, and grab a slice from Wheelz Pizza rolling in from 5–8 PM.

Trivia, food, drinks, and a little friendly competition—what more do you need for a Monday?

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina