Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Trivia Night

Monday Funday is calling… and Deb’s Trivia Night is bringing the heat!

Kick things off with general trivia, then get a little cultured (or humbled) with Artsy Fartsy Facts—think back to that one Art History class you barely survived. From there, we’re diving into spine-chilling Urban Legends… and wrapping it all up with a movie round featuring The Silence of the Lambs.

Come test your knowledge, sip something tasty, and grab a slice from Wheelz Pizza rolling in from 5–8 PM.

Trivia, food, drinks, and a little friendly competition—what more do you need for a Monday?