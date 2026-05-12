Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Music Bingo Night

Kick your week off the right way with Monday Funday with Deb at Flytrap Brewing!

Deb is bringing the party with Music Bingo up in rotation from 6–8 PM featuring ROCK LEGENDS - Get ready to sing along to iconic hits from Queen, Led Zeppelin, Santana, and more while competing for Flytrap gift cards! Best part? It’s totally free to play.

Come hungry too — Wheelz Pizza Truck will be serving up the goods from 5–8 PM.

Cold beer, classic rock, pizza, and a little friendly competition… sounds like a Monday worth showing up for.