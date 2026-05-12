Flytrap Brewing- Gumdrop Garden: A Festival of Color!

Follow the rainbow road and land somewhere sweet…like your neighborhood brewery!

We’re bringing the magic to Cape Queer Pride Fest 2026 with our 𝐆𝐮𝐦𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧: 𝐀 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 on 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡— our spin on this year’s Candy Land themed celebration happening all across the Brooklyn Arts District!

Flytrap will be serving up a full day of vibrant vibes, creative fun, and flavor-packed sips & bites:

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬

• Lavender Lemonade Shandy

• Hibiscus, Passionfruit, & Guava Sour

-𝐓𝐢𝐞 𝐃𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 | 1-4 pm

-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚’𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐜𝐞 | 1-4 pm

-𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐨 food truck | 1-4 pm

-𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐏 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬 & 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 | 1-4 pm (interactive art games & challenges set to music!)

We’ll be donating a portion of proceeds from the day to the 𝐋𝐆𝐁𝐓𝐐 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭.

Come celebrate a weekend full of love, music, connection, art, craft beer, and community with us. 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 runs June 12th-14th—so grab your crew and make it a full weekend to remember!