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Flytrap Brewing: Floodplain Book Pop-up with Wiley & Mallory Cash!

Flytrap Brewing: Floodplain Book Pop-up with Wiley & Mallory Cash!

Join us at Flytrap Brewing on Tuesday, May 12th from 5–8 PM for a special pop-up with Floodplain Books featuring New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash and his wife Mallory Cash!

Wiley and Mallory will be hanging out with a curated selection of some of their favorite reads ahead of the opening of their new independent bookstore, Floodplain Books, coming soon to Downtown Wilmington. Grab a few books, chat with the Cashes, and enjoy $4 full pour drafts all day long for Full Pour Tuesday. A perfect excuse to sip, shop, and support local.

Food Truck: Cape Fear Smash Burgers & Beyond | 5-8 pm

Flytrap Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina