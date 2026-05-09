Flytrap Brewing: Floodplain Book Pop-up with Wiley & Mallory Cash!

Join us at Flytrap Brewing on Tuesday, May 12th from 5–8 PM for a special pop-up with Floodplain Books featuring New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash and his wife Mallory Cash!

Wiley and Mallory will be hanging out with a curated selection of some of their favorite reads ahead of the opening of their new independent bookstore, Floodplain Books, coming soon to Downtown Wilmington. Grab a few books, chat with the Cashes, and enjoy $4 full pour drafts all day long for Full Pour Tuesday. A perfect excuse to sip, shop, and support local.

Food Truck: Cape Fear Smash Burgers & Beyond | 5-8 pm