Fele Cett — Live UK Garage & House at Yacht Club Wilmington

9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 21+

Fele Cett

https://linktr.ee/felecett

Fele Cett make electronic music that feels less like a set than a séance. The Toronto duo’s live performances pull the elasticity of UK Garage, the pulse of House, the open-endedness of Nu-Jazz, and the uplift of Power Gospel into a single, restless current, music designed for the dancefloor but alive to the strange intimacy of a room listening closely.

Since emerging from Toronto’s warehouse and club circuit, Fele Cett have brought their hybrid live show to festivals and venues including The Ivy and Division 88, and opened for Lavender Town & Re.verse, locals Toronto mainstays. Their debut album, Fele Cett Live, arrived in January 2026, capturing the tension at the core of their work: composed passages destabilized by improvisation, rave-ready loops pushed into something rawer and more human.

At the centre are drums and keyboards, played in full view rather than concealed behind a laptop. Digital and analog elements blur together as original material, remixes, samples, and improvised breaks continuously mutate. The result recalls the ecstatic logic of a late-night DJ set, but with the volatile chemistry of a bandstand.

For this performance, Fele Cett will also tap into the club’s hip-hop throwback tradition, folding familiar party records and dancefloor nostalgia into the night’s live electronic energy. Their music makes a case for performance as a communal act—physical, improvisatory, and open to the unexpected.

Beats & Coffee

https://beatsandcoffee.com/