December Song Circle at Legacy
December Song Circle at Legacy
Join us for our December Song Circle at Legacy Architectural Salvage!
Our Song Circles are informal music gatherings where participants are invited to sit together in a circle to play instruments, sing, and share songs. This is a low-pressure opportunity to meet fellow local musicians and performers, share your own pieces, and enjoy great company.
Legacy Architectural Salvage
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Legacy Architectural Salvage
5402223683
hinckley@historicwilmington.org
Artist Group Info
hendry@historicwilmington.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org