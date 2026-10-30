© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

December Song Circle at Legacy

December Song Circle at Legacy

Join us for our December Song Circle at Legacy Architectural Salvage!

Our Song Circles are informal music gatherings where participants are invited to sit together in a circle to play instruments, sing, and share songs. This is a low-pressure opportunity to meet fellow local musicians and performers, share your own pieces, and enjoy great company.

Legacy Architectural Salvage
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Legacy Architectural Salvage
5402223683
hinckley@historicwilmington.org

Artist Group Info

hendry@historicwilmington.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org
https://www.historicwilmington.org/legacy-architectural-salvage/