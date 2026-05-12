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Connections Monday

Connections Monday

Connections invites people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers to experience CAM in a supported environment designed to minimize stress and to provide a connection with the art thanks to support from Champion McDowell Davis Charitable Foundation.

On Mondays, when CAM is closed to the public, guests enjoy a guided tour of the exhibitions led by CAM Connections Volunteers. Following the tour, participants are encouraged to create artwork inspired by what they’ve seen. Certified Therapeutic Musicians (CMPs) provide live music, while various art-making activities are offered.

To learn more or make a reservation for our upcoming Connections Tour, please visit our Connections page or email education@cameronartmuseum.org.
Free; pre-registration required

Learn more about accessibility at CAM here.

Cameron Art Museum
Free; pre-registration required
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org