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Christmas Palm Tree Lighting

Christmas Palm Tree Lighting

The giant palm tree at Carolina Beach Pier is lit for the holiday season on Sunday, Dec 6, 2026, 6:00 to 7:00 PM. The time follows last year's event (4:00 to 6:00 PM); confirm with the source. At Carolina Beach Pier in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/christmas-palm-tree-lighting-2026-12-06/

Carolina Beach Pier
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Carolina Beach Pier
https://whatsupcb.com/events/oktoberfest-on-the-beach-november-edition-2026-11-01/
Carolina Beach Pier
1800 Carolina Beach Ave N
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428