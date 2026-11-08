The giant palm tree at Carolina Beach Pier is lit for the holiday season on Sunday, Dec 6, 2026, 6:00 to 7:00 PM. The time follows last year's event (4:00 to 6:00 PM); confirm with the source. At Carolina Beach Pier in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/christmas-palm-tree-lighting-2026-12-06/