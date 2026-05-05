Catch A Vibe with SolTree Reign.

Doors open at 6pm, show 7-9pm. Tickets are $20 + fees.

Sultry. Explosive. Intimate. SolTree Reign isn’t just a band—it’s a movement. A hypnotic fusion of poetry, music, and activism, we don’t just perform; we awaken, stir, and ignite. Our sound is raw emotion, our rhythm is resistance, and our message is truth.

At the helm is the magnetic Mahlaynee—vocalist, poet, and lyricist—leading a powerhouse of musicians who turn sound into storytelling. Royce Williams commands the keys with soulful precision, and Mike Hanson, an original Last Poet and Master Conga Percussionist, sets the pulse on fire. Junious Fulton locks in the groove on drums, while Robert Bellamy, known as ScaleHamHawk Da Poet, weaves spoken word into the flames of rhythm.

SolTree Reign isn’t just music—it’s movement and magic. We stand at the crossroads of art and revolution, fusing melody and message to inspire, challenge, and heal. Our sound bridges the ancestors and the future, vibrating with the urgency of change and the richness of Black artistry.

We've left our imprint on some of the most revered stages: the grandeur of Thalian Hall, the soul of the NAACP Banquet, the historic resonance of the Cameron Art Museum, and the electric energy of The Wilson Center. We've captivated audiences in the intimate, spellbinding space of Live at Ted’s, crafting experiences where every note lingers and every word resonates. And across a variety of Wilmington’s most dynamic venues, we continue to set the stage on fire.

Because when we sing, we don’t just perform—we tell the truth.

“When you sing, always tell the truth.” – Billie Holiday