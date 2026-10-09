Join us for the Cape Fear Heart Walk on October 24th at the Greene Track on the UNCW Campus. The event starts at 9am and the Walk Kickoff is at 10am, led by our heart and stroke survivors. The Heart Walk brings communities together to create health and hope for every heartbeat.

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more people trained in CPR, more research and more lifesaving moments for everyone. There will be many heart healthy family friendly activities, including learning "Hands Only" CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year, and nearly 90% don’t survive. But immediate bystander CPR can make the difference — doubling or even tripling someone's chance of survival. Heart Walk is the Association’s largest community-facing initiative. Through fundraising, community education and corporate engagement, Heart Walk aims to enhance CPR training accessibility, bolster bystander preparedness, increase funding for vital research and drive equitable health for all people.

Participants can register for the Cape Fear Heart Walk at www.capefearncheartwalk.org. From there, they can create a fundraising page and complete the Lifesaver Challenge, which includes learning Hands-Only CPR in just 90 seconds.

