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Canines For Service Panera Fundraiser

Canines For Service Panera Fundraiser

Panera is hosting a fundraiser for Canines For Service -- a local non-profit organization that works to inspire veterans through life-changing canine partnership. Share the digital event flier and tell the employees you're with Canines For Service when ordering in store from 4-8 OR order online all day using code FUND4U and Canines For Service will receive 30% of the proceeds

Panera Bread
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Canines for Service
caninesforservice.org
Panera Bread
1156 Military Cutoff Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28405