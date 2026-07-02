Canines For Service Panera Fundraiser
Canines For Service Panera Fundraiser
Panera is hosting a fundraiser for Canines For Service -- a local non-profit organization that works to inspire veterans through life-changing canine partnership. Share the digital event flier and tell the employees you're with Canines For Service when ordering in store from 4-8 OR order online all day using code FUND4U and Canines For Service will receive 30% of the proceeds
Panera Bread
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Canines for Service
Panera Bread
1156 Military Cutoff RoadWilmington, North Carolina 28405