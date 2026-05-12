CAM After Dark: Gallery Talk with Niki Hildebrand

Thursday, May 14

6:30-7:30 PM

Free with museum admission

Enter the World of Magic, Light, and Sacred Geometry: Glassworks by Frederick G. Kahl through a focused gallery talk with artist Niki Hildebrand.

Hildebrand brings her perspective as a painter, sculptor, and stained glass artist to explore Kahl’s use of illusion, material, and sacred geometry, revealing how light, form, and perception shape the work.

Set within the exhibition, this after-hours experience offers a deeper way to engage with the ideas behind the art.

Magic, Light and Sacred Geometry: Glassworks by Frederick G. Kahl is the culmination of the artist’s decade-long inquiry into the immersive and meditative quality of light. Featuring glass works and drawings, the exhibition reflects a career shaped by magic, play, and a sense of mystery. Also known as “the Great Fredini,” Kahl’s practice has spanned visual and stage illusions, yogic sideshow feats of sword swallowing, and 3D scanned and printed portrait sculptures.

About the Speaker

Niki Hildebrand is a painter, stained glass artist, and sculptor who holds an MFA from RISD (2001) and a BFA from the Chelsea College of Art and Design (1999).

Hildebrand, born in London, England, now splits her time between her family base in Bellingham, Washington, and her chosen homes in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and England. Hildebrand graduated from Chelsea College of Art in England and the Rhode Island School of Design. Her work has been shown in group and solo exhibitions internationally, including four group shows in museums this year across the United States.

Hildebrand has received grants and awards, including one from the WH Mellon Foundation. Engaged with the human condition, her work captures sensory aspects of existence, creating a play between solid visuals and indefinable matter. She is currently associated with the Coastal Designer Glass Studios. Born in London, England, Hildebrand lived and worked in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before coming to Wilmington, USA. She has exhibited and sold works in England, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, and the United States.