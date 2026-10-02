Blarney Brogues
Blarney Brogues
Blarney Brogues, best Celtic band in Wilmington, will present a fun concert.. Monetary and food gift will be accepted for Pender Christian Services. Light refreshments will follow
St Mary's Episcopal Church
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. Mary's Episcopal ECW
910 259-5541
stmarysburgaw@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Blarney Broguea
St Mary's Episcopal Church
506 S. McNeil stBurgaw, North Carolina 28425
910-259-5541
stmarysburgaw@gmail.copm