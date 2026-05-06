Birding Cruise with Dr. Jill Peleuseus Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Birding Cruise led by Jill Peleuses of Wild Bird & Garden May 15 10 AM

Join Wilmington Water Tours and Jill Peleuses from Wild Bird & Garden, for a peaceful morning birding excursion on the Cape Fear River. As we cruise down the river we will point out the birds we see and discuss their habitats and habits. The Cape Fear area is a perfect spot for our feathered friends. This birding trip will give you a look at the birds that make the Cape Fear River their home.. Along with the expertise of Jill Peleuses, we have three bird guides and binoculars aboard to help you spot and identify the bird species on this one-of-a-kind Cape Fear River tour!

Whether you’re a novice or a long-time nature lover, you are sure to appreciate the birdlife our area has to offer. Get out on the Cape Fear River with Wilmington Water Tours for this Specialty Cruise. Bring your camera to capture nature at its finest.

This is a 90 min. cruise from 10am to 11:30am. $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.