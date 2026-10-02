Big Dawg Theatre Company presents Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson
Big Dawg Theatre Company presents Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson
BIG DAWG THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS LAUREN WILSON’S “CHEMICAL IMBALANCE:
A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY”
WILMINGTON, NC — Big Dawg Theatre Company continues its 2026 season
with “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,” Lauren Wilson’s
wildly comic reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale.
Directed by Chad Hsu, the production runs October 15–18 and October
22–25 at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall.
In “Chemical Imbalance,” the familiar story of the respectable Dr.
Henry Jekyll and his monstrous alter ego, Edward Hyde, gets turned on
its head. Wilson takes the dark Victorian tale of science, morality
and the duality of human nature and transforms it into a fast-paced
farce filled with eccentric characters, romantic complications,
murder, mayhem and decidedly bad behavior.
While Stevenson’s original story explores the terrifying consequences
of separating humanity’s good and evil impulses, Wilson gleefully asks
what might happen if those consequences unfolded in a world populated
by characters who seem to have wandered in from a particularly
unhinged British comedy.
The result is a theatrical mixture of gothic horror and broad comedy
that moves at a breakneck pace, with identities becoming increasingly
complicated and Dr. Jekyll’s carefully controlled world rapidly
spinning out of control.
Jamie Lane stars as Dr. Jekyll and his considerably less respectable
alter ego, Mr. Hyde, with Charlotte Fuchs as Jekyll’s “love interest,”
Rosamunda, and Mae Domescik taking on double duty as the twins
Penelope and Calliope.
The cast also features Tamica Katzmann, Christy Grantham, Jake Taylor,
Ash Ochs, Lisa Ramsey Perry and Jacob Denise.
The Big Dawg production is directed by Chad Hsu and stage managed by Terri Hsu.
“Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play”
by Lauren Wilson
Presented by Big Dawg Theatre Company
Directed by Chad Hsu
Stage Manager: Terri Hsu
PERFORMANCES:
October 15–18 and October 22–25, 2026
Thursday–Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, NC
TICKETS:
Tickets and additional information are available at:
https://www.thalianhall.org/bd-chemical-26
With its combination of familiar gothic characters, physical comedy
and unabashed theatrical silliness, “Chemical Imbalance” offers
audiences a very different trip into the laboratory of Dr. Jekyll.
For more information about Big Dawg Theatre Company and its productions, visit:
https://www.bigdawgtheatre.org/
For more information, contact Steve Vernon, Artistic Director, at
(910) 612-2239 or svernonadbigdawg@gmail.com
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM