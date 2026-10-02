Big Dawg Theatre Company presents Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson

BIG DAWG THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS LAUREN WILSON’S “CHEMICAL IMBALANCE:

A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY”

WILMINGTON, NC — Big Dawg Theatre Company continues its 2026 season

with “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play,” Lauren Wilson’s

wildly comic reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale.

Directed by Chad Hsu, the production runs October 15–18 and October

22–25 at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall.

In “Chemical Imbalance,” the familiar story of the respectable Dr.

Henry Jekyll and his monstrous alter ego, Edward Hyde, gets turned on

its head. Wilson takes the dark Victorian tale of science, morality

and the duality of human nature and transforms it into a fast-paced

farce filled with eccentric characters, romantic complications,

murder, mayhem and decidedly bad behavior.

While Stevenson’s original story explores the terrifying consequences

of separating humanity’s good and evil impulses, Wilson gleefully asks

what might happen if those consequences unfolded in a world populated

by characters who seem to have wandered in from a particularly

unhinged British comedy.

The result is a theatrical mixture of gothic horror and broad comedy

that moves at a breakneck pace, with identities becoming increasingly

complicated and Dr. Jekyll’s carefully controlled world rapidly

spinning out of control.

Jamie Lane stars as Dr. Jekyll and his considerably less respectable

alter ego, Mr. Hyde, with Charlotte Fuchs as Jekyll’s “love interest,”

Rosamunda, and Mae Domescik taking on double duty as the twins

Penelope and Calliope.

The cast also features Tamica Katzmann, Christy Grantham, Jake Taylor,

Ash Ochs, Lisa Ramsey Perry and Jacob Denise.

The Big Dawg production is directed by Chad Hsu and stage managed by Terri Hsu.

“Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play”

by Lauren Wilson

Presented by Big Dawg Theatre Company

Directed by Chad Hsu

Stage Manager: Terri Hsu

PERFORMANCES:

October 15–18 and October 22–25, 2026

Thursday–Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall

310 Chestnut Street

Wilmington, NC

TICKETS:

Tickets and additional information are available at:

https://www.thalianhall.org/bd-chemical-26

With its combination of familiar gothic characters, physical comedy

and unabashed theatrical silliness, “Chemical Imbalance” offers

audiences a very different trip into the laboratory of Dr. Jekyll.

For more information about Big Dawg Theatre Company and its productions, visit:

https://www.bigdawgtheatre.org/

For more information, contact Steve Vernon, Artistic Director, at

(910) 612-2239 or svernonadbigdawg@gmail.com

