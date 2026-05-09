Benny Hill Concert

Get your Tickets Here!

June 28, 2026

Doors open at 4:30 pm | Showtime: 5:00 pm

Tickets $10

Proceeds Benefit the WWWIIHFHC and the HBHUSO/CAC

Benny Hill has a Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and a Masters of Music from Northern Illinois University. Benny currently resides in Wilmington, N.C. and is an adjunct professor at Cape Fear Community College. For the past twenty years, Benny has performed in a diverse set of musical groups and engagements, ranging from orchestra pits to cruise ships to featured artist and soloist at numerous venues across the country and abroad.

