Benny Hill Concert
Benny Hill Concert
Get your Tickets Here!
June 28, 2026
Doors open at 4:30 pm | Showtime: 5:00 pm
Tickets $10
Proceeds Benefit the WWWIIHFHC and the HBHUSO/CAC
Benny Hill has a Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and a Masters of Music from Northern Illinois University. Benny currently resides in Wilmington, N.C. and is an adjunct professor at Cape Fear Community College. For the past twenty years, Benny has performed in a diverse set of musical groups and engagements, ranging from orchestra pits to cruise ships to featured artist and soloist at numerous venues across the country and abroad.
Hannah Block Community Arts Center
10
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center
910-341-7860
acommunitychoir@gmail.com
Hannah Block Community Arts Center
120 S. Second StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102511788
communityartscenter@thalian.org