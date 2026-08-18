6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry, Oral Health Conference & Exhibition

February 04-05, 2027

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About the Conference

The 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry & Oral Health Conference & Exhibition 2027 (DentalUCG) is a premier global platform bringing together dentists, oral healthcare professionals, researchers, academicians, industry leaders, innovators, and healthcare experts from around the world.

Taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this international conference will highlight the latest advancements, emerging technologies, clinical innovations, and future trends shaping the dental and oral healthcare industry.

The conference will feature keynote lectures, scientific presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, poster sessions, and an international dental exhibition, providing valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, collaboration, and business development.

Conference Highlights

• World-class keynote and plenary speakers

• Advanced dental workshops and hands-on training

• Oral and poster presentation sessions

• International dental exhibition and industry showcase

• Global networking and collaboration opportunities

• Focus on AI, digital dentistry, and emerging technologies

• Professional recognition and certification opportunities

Scientific Sessions & Key Topics

The conference welcomes research and presentations covering a wide range of dental and oral health topics, including:

• Advanced Dentistry & Clinical Innovations

• Digital Dentistry & Artificial Intelligence in Oral Health

• Dental Implants & Prosthodontics

• Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics

• Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry

• Endodontics & Restorative Dentistry

• Periodontology & Oral Surgery

• Pediatric Dentistry & Preventive Care

• Oral Cancer & Maxillofacial Pathology

• Public Health Dentistry & Epidemiology

• Dental Materials & Biomaterials

• Laser Dentistry & Minimally Invasive Techniques

More Topics: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Call for Abstracts

Dental professionals, researchers, clinicians, academicians, and students are invited to submit their research and contribute to this global scientific gathering.

We welcome:

• Original Research Abstracts

• Clinical Case Studies

• Scientific Posters

• Case Reports

Present your research, share your expertise, connect with global professionals, and contribute to the future of dentistry through scientific collaboration.

Submit Abstract:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Call for Speakers

We invite keynote speakers, clinicians, researchers, academicians, and industry experts to share their knowledge, clinical experience, and innovations with an international audience.

Speaker Benefits

• International recognition and professional visibility

• Opportunity to present research and clinical advancements

• Certificate of Presentation

• Networking with global dental experts

• Potential publication opportunities

Call for Delegates

Join DentalUCG 2027 as a delegate and explore the latest developments in dentistry, oral healthcare, technology, and clinical practices.

Participants will gain valuable insights, build professional connections, and engage with leading experts from different countries.

Call for Oral & Poster Presentations

Researchers and professionals can showcase their scientific contributions through:

• Oral Presentations

• Poster Presentations

• Clinical Case Studies

• Original Research

• Clinical Research

Register Now:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call for Exhibitors & Sponsors

DentalUCG 2027 provides an excellent opportunity for companies to showcase their products, services, and innovations to an international audience of dental professionals, researchers, clinicians, and healthcare decision-makers.

Who Should Exhibit?

We welcome:

• Dental Equipment and Instrument Manufacturers

• Dental Implant and Biomaterial Companies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Digital Dentistry and AI Solution Providers

• Oral Care and Dental Hygiene Brands

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Dental Laboratories and CAD/CAM Providers

• Diagnostic and Imaging Technology Companies

• Healthcare Technology Companies

• Dental Education and Training Providers

• Distributors and Service Providers

Benefits of Exhibiting & Sponsoring

• Showcase innovative products and technologies

• Connect with global dental professionals and buyers

• Generate valuable business leads

• Increase international brand visibility

• Launch new products and services

• Develop strategic B2B partnerships

• Strengthen your position in the global dental market

Target Audience

The conference welcomes:

Dentists, dental specialists, dental hygienists, dental therapists, dental assistants, dental students, researchers, educators, dental nurses, oral healthcare professionals, industry representatives, healthcare administrators, academic professionals, professors, government representatives, technology experts, clinical leaders, healthcare practitioners, and international delegates.

Travel Agencies & Hospitality Partners

DentalUCG 2027 invites travel agencies, destination management companies, medical tourism providers, and hospitality partners to collaborate in supporting international attendees.

Partnership opportunities include:

• Customized travel and accommodation packages

• Airport transfer and transportation support

• Group travel arrangements

• Local sightseeing and cultural experiences

• Hospitality services for international delegates

ACCME Accredited CME/CPD Credits

30 CME Credits

Participants can earn 30 Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits by attending the scientific sessions. These credits support lifelong learning, professional development, and updated knowledge in dentistry and oral healthcare.

More Details:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/cme

30 CPD Credits

Participants can also earn 30 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits, supporting clinical improvement and maintaining professional excellence.

More Details:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Why Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

Kuala Lumpur is one of Asia’s most dynamic international cities and an ideal destination for global healthcare conferences.

Global Connectivity

The city offers excellent international flight connectivity across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, making it accessible for worldwide delegates.

Healthcare & Academic Growth

Malaysia continues to grow as a hub for healthcare education, dental research, medical innovation, and advanced clinical practices.

SEO Keywords

Dental Conference 2027, Dentistry Conference Malaysia 2027, Oral Health Conference Asia, Advanced Dentistry Conference, Dental Expo Kuala Lumpur, International Dental Exhibition, Dental Implants Conference 2027, Cosmetic Dentistry Conference, AI in Dentistry Conference, Digital Dentistry Summit, Dental Research Conference, Global Dental Congress, Oral Healthcare Conference.

Global Research Journal of Dental and Oral Health (GRJDOH)

An international peer-reviewed, open-access journal registered in the UK, dedicated to advancing innovation and research in dental and oral health.

Scope of Publication

• Clinical & Restorative Dentistry

• Orthodontics & Prosthodontics

• Periodontology & Implantology

Indexing

ISSN | ROAD | Google Scholar | Crossref

Submit Manuscript:

https://ucjournals.com/global-research-journal-of-dental-and-oral-health/

Unified Citation Journals supports researchers by publishing scientific discoveries across medicine, science, technology, and healthcare fields while promoting global knowledge exchange.

More Details:

https://ucjournals.com/

Important Information

Conference Name: 6th International Dental, Advanced Dentistry and Oral Health UCGCongress

Short Name: DentalUCG

Dates: 04–05 February 2027

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Website: https://dental.ucgconferences.com/

Submit Abstract:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Registration:

https://dental.ucgconferences.com/registration

WhatsApp:

https://wa.me/+971551792927

Connect With Us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DentalUCGCongre

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpra_dhan

LinkedIn: https://x.com/DentalUCGCongre

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/assy.a.israeli

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/assyaisraeli/

Youtube: https://youtube.com/shorts/tOTGoBoIQ2g?si=lsVP4r6J-TMuTyPN

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