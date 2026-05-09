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4th of July Open House

4th of July Open House

1pm - 1940's Sing-A-Long with Kathy Enlow
2pm - Swing Dancing with Cape Fear Swing Dance Society
Screening of our Documentary Film
All Day - Home Away From Home - The USO at 2nd and Orange
Free Coffee & Doughnuts
5 cent soda
Visit the lobby museum filled with WWII exhibits

Hannah Block Community Arts Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026

Event Supported By

Thalian Association
910-251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
thalian.org
Hannah Block Community Arts Center
120 S. Second Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102511788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
wilmingtoncommunityarts.org