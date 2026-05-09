4th of July Open House
4th of July Open House
1pm - 1940's Sing-A-Long with Kathy Enlow
2pm - Swing Dancing with Cape Fear Swing Dance Society
Screening of our Documentary Film
All Day - Home Away From Home - The USO at 2nd and Orange
Free Coffee & Doughnuts
5 cent soda
Visit the lobby museum filled with WWII exhibits
Hannah Block Community Arts Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Thalian Association
910-251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
Hannah Block Community Arts Center
120 S. Second StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102511788
communityartscenter@thalian.org