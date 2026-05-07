2nd Annual Carolina Beach Mural Fest
2nd Annual Carolina Beach Mural Fest
Join the Carolina Beach Mural Project and 46 Artists at the Carolina Beach Lake for 2 days of live painting. The 4' x 4' panels will be displayed all summer at the Stingray Stage.
Live Music + Artisan Booths +Food Trucks + Pleasure Island Children's Business Market =Awesome fun for all ages
FREE EVENT!
Carolina Beach Lake Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Carolina Beach Mural Project
3104275656
info@carolinabeachmurals.org
Artist Group Info
bchrunrmaureen@yahoo.com
Carolina Beach Lake Park