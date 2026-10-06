11th European Heart Congress

Under the theme “Heart Health in a New Era: Innovation, Precision Medicine & Advanced Cardiac Care,” the congress will explore the rapidly evolving landscape of heart health and cardiac medicine, focusing on precision medicine, advanced heart diagnostics, innovative treatments, minimally invasive procedures, digital heart health, artificial intelligence, heart disease prevention, and personalized approaches to cardiac care. The scientific program will address major areas including coronary artery disease, heart attacks, acute coronary syndromes, heart failure, hypertension, cardiomyopathies, heart valve disease, arrhythmias, electrophysiology, structural heart disease, cardiac imaging, preventive heart care, congenital heart disease, and emerging cardiac therapies.

A major focus will be placed on advanced heart treatments and interventional cardiac care, exploring developments in percutaneous coronary intervention, complex coronary procedures, structural heart interventions, transcatheter valve therapies, cardiac catheterization, intravascular imaging, physiological assessment, minimally invasive heart procedures, and next-generation cardiac devices. The congress will highlight advances in the management of coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, chronic coronary syndromes, complex heart conditions, and high-risk cardiac patients. Discussions will also address contemporary antiplatelet and anticoagulant strategies, lipid-lowering therapies, cardiac pharmacology, combination treatments, and innovative therapeutic approaches for improving heart health and reducing the burden of heart disease.