WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: Paul Wilkes “Old Saw" March 25th, 2004.

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT

Each week during WHQR’s 40th anniversary year, we’re presenting past commentaries from WHQR’s extensive archive.

Paul Wilkes is a journalist and author of over twenty books-- many about the intersection of spirituality and everyday life. He’s also the founder of Homes of Hope India. This commentary first aired on March 25th, 2004.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
