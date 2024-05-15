WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Nan Graham "Voice Recognition" October 17, 2013.
Each week during WHQR’s 40th anniversary year, we’re presenting past commentaries from WHQR’s extensive archive.
Having a voice that speaks for itself has helped Commentator Nan Graham out of a pinch more than once. She shares those moments today, and tips her hat to memorable voices of our time. Her books are “Turn South at the Next Magnolia” and “In a Magnolia Minute”…and a new book is in progress. This commentary originally aired on October 17th, 2013.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.