WHQR Commentary: Barbara Sullivan “Time” Date Unknown

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

Barbara Sullivan has been gardening for several decades in historic downtown Wilmington and is the author of two books on gardening, including “Climate Change Gardening for the South”. She now advises against planting a privet hedge, as they are a threat to native species.

The original airdate of this commentary is lost in mists of time and is presented as part of WHQR’s 40th anniversary celebration.

