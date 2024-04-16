WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Shane Fernando “Coney Island” November 2014
Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.
This commentary from Shane Fernando first aired in November of 2014.
Commentator Shane Fernando is CEO of the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and lives in Historic Downtown Wilmington.
