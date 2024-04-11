WHQR Commentary: Philip Gerard “Baseball” April 2012

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

Commentator Philip Gerard published 16 books of fiction and creative nonfiction and wrote numerous documentary scripts and essays, among other works. He taught for over 30 years in the creative writing department at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He passed away in November, 2022.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.