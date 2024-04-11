© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: Philip Gerard “Baseball” April 2012

Published April 11, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

Commentator Philip Gerard published 16 books of fiction and creative nonfiction and wrote numerous documentary scripts and essays, among other works. He taught for over 30 years in the creative writing department at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He passed away in November, 2022.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
