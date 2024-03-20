© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: Andy Wood "Azalea Bloom ” March 2012

WHQR
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

In 2012, Commentator Andy Wood was watching flowers open, with attention to their timing with butterflies and the start of the annual Azalea Festival—now a trickier event to schedule owing to the vagaries of a changing climate, rightly called global weirding!

Andy Wood is an environmental educator and director of Coastal Plain Conservation Group.

This commentary aired in March of 2012 and is presented as part of WHQR’s 40th anniversary celebration.

