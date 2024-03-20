WHQR Commentary: Andy Wood "Azalea Bloom ” March 2012

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

In 2012, Commentator Andy Wood was watching flowers open, with attention to their timing with butterflies and the start of the annual Azalea Festival—now a trickier event to schedule owing to the vagaries of a changing climate, rightly called global weirding!

Andy Wood is an environmental educator and director of Coastal Plain Conservation Group.

This commentary aired in March of 2012 and is presented as part of WHQR’s 40th anniversary celebration.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.

