© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every other Tuesday (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!

WHQR Commentary: Nan Graham “Darning Needles

WHQR
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST

Each Tuesday during WHQR’s 40th anniversary year, we’re presenting past commentaries from WHQR’s extensive archive.

Today we hear one of the earliest commentaries from Nan Graham who started doing commentaries for WHQR in January of 1995. Apologies for the slight distortion on this recording.
Commentaries