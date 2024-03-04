WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every other Tuesday (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!
WHQR Commentary: Nan Graham “Darning Needles
Each Tuesday during WHQR’s 40th anniversary year, we’re presenting past commentaries from WHQR’s extensive archive.
Today we hear one of the earliest commentaries from Nan Graham who started doing commentaries for WHQR in January of 1995. Apologies for the slight distortion on this recording.