WHQR Commentary: Claude Howell “Growing up in the 20s”

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

Today, we hear from Claude Howell with stories of growing up in Wilmington in the 1920’s.

Claude Howell was a celebrated painter and lifelong Wilmington resident. He played key roles in establishing the art department at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington as well as the Cameron Art Museum. He recorded hundreds of commentaries for WHQR in the 1980s and 90s.