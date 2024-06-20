WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Claude Howell “Growing up in the 20s”
Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.
Today, we hear from Claude Howell with stories of growing up in Wilmington in the 1920’s.
Claude Howell was a celebrated painter and lifelong Wilmington resident. He played key roles in establishing the art department at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington as well as the Cameron Art Museum. He recorded hundreds of commentaries for WHQR in the 1980s and 90s.