WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.
WHQR Commentary: Steven Errante “Thanks For My Father” June 21st, 2004.
Dr. Steven Errante has been the Artistic Director of the Wilmington Symphony since 1986 and is professor emeritus of Music at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. This commentary first aired on June 21st, 2004.
For more commentaries and other programs from WHQR’s archives, visit WHQR.ORG/archives
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.