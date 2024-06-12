WHQR Commentary: Steven Errante “Thanks For My Father” June 21st, 2004.

Dr. Steven Errante has been the Artistic Director of the Wilmington Symphony since 1986 and is professor emeritus of Music at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. This commentary first aired on June 21st, 2004.

For more commentaries and other programs from WHQR’s archives, visit WHQR.ORG/archives

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.