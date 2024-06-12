© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary: Steven Errante “Thanks For My Father” June 21st, 2004.

Published June 12, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT

Dr. Steven Errante has been the Artistic Director of the Wilmington Symphony since 1986 and is professor emeritus of Music at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. This commentary first aired on June 21st, 2004.

Audio Archives