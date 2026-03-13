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For Pi Day, here's how to become an 'Everyday Genius'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "Everyday Genius" beside author Nelson Dellis. (Courtesy of Abrams Press)
Courtesy of Abrams Press
The cover of "Everyday Genius" beside author Nelson Dellis. (Courtesy of Abrams Press)

March 13 is “Pi Day,” a celebration of the irrational number Pi.

Six-time USA Memory champion Nelson Dellis has memorized hundreds of Pi digits. He talks about how, and other techniques to improve memory in his new book “Everyday Genius: Hacks to Boost Your Memory, Focus, Problem Solving, and Much More.”

Dellis joins Peter O’Dowd for a couple of memory demonstrations

Book excerpt: “Everyday Genius’

By Nelson Dellis

Excerpted from “Everyday Genius” by Nelson Dellis. Copyright © 2026 by Nelson Dellis. Published and reprinted by permission of Abrams Press. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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