Iran war: More ships are hit and a probe points to the U.S. striking a girls school

The Iran war entered its 12th day as uncertainty grew over when it might end, amid continued attacks, a mounting human toll and concerns over economic and energy fallout.

Iranian and Lebanese health officials and Israeli authorities have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Iran, 580 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel. Seven U.S. soldiers have died and eight were seriously injured mainly after attacks at U.S. bases in countries neighboring Iran, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S. military is investigating how it fired a Tomahawk missile at an Iranian girls school in error, a U.S. official told NPR, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The March 1 strike killed as many as 175 people, most of them students, according to Iranian officials.

And the International Energy Agency announced on Wednesday that member countries would release a record amount of oil from their reserves, as the fighting in the Middle East caused major disruptions to energy markets.

Three commercial ships attacked around Strait of Hormuz

Royal Thai Navy / AP / AP This image released by the Royal Thai Navy shows Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, that was struck and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday.

Three commercial ships were struck in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz as the Middle East conflict continued to disrupt international trade in a crucial waterway.

They are among more than a dozen vessels that have been attacked since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran set off a widening war in the region.

Alireza Tangsiri, naval commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, said any ship aiming to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval — or face attacks, according to Iranian state-run Press TV.

The Thai-flagged bulk carrier, Mayuree Naree, had set off from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and "was attacked while navigating in waters near the Strait of Hormuz," the Thai navy said in a statement. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a maritime security monitor run by the British military, the ship was in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, when it was hit and set on fire.

A container ship, the Japanese-flagged One Majesty, sustained damage to its stern while anchored in the Persian Gulf, about 52 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, The Japan Times reported.

The Star Gwyneth, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, had damage to its hull after it was hit by a projectile 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters.

Officials across the Gulf region also reported a series of other strikes and interceptions.

Authorities in Dubai said two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, injuring four people. Three of them had minor injuries, and one with moderate injuries. Air traffic, meanwhile, continued as normal.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. troops, and destroyed drones heading toward the kingdom's eastern region.

Kuwait's National Guard said it downed eight drones, and said its forces were on high alert in coordination with the army, police and other agencies.

U.S. attacks Iranian mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military said Tuesday it destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came after President Trump warned Iran to "immediately" remove any mines it may have placed in the vital shipping waterway.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!" he wrote on Truth Social. "If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before."

Trump's message followed a CNN report Tuesday that Iran had begun laying mines in the passage, citing unnamed sources familiar with U.S. intelligence. NPR has not independently confirmed that report.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said the U.S. would not allow what he called "terrorists" to hold the strait hostage.

Roughly a fifth of the oil consumed globally passes through the narrow waterway between Oman and Iran. The Iran war has effectively shuttered the strait to tanker traffic and roiled markets.

Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon and says it thwarted a drone launch squad in Iran

Israel's military said it completed another wave of strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting what it described as command centers and weapons storage sites belonging to Hezbollah. It also said it struck a Hezbollah command post in the Tyre area in southern Lebanon.

Separately, the Israeli military said it struck a drone launch squad in western Iran on Monday, minutes before it was set to launch drones toward Israel.

More than 750,000 people displaced in Lebanon

More than 750,000 people have been forced out of their homes after Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings pushed people from southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut, according to the Lebanese government's disaster management office figures.

United Nations agencies say the scale of displacement has strained shelters and basic services, and warned that health facilities are under severe pressure.

At the Sports City soccer stadium on the outskirts of Beirut, about 800 people are now living in tents without access to clean bathrooms and showers.

Samer Safah, who works with the nonprofit Makhzoumi Foundation, told NPR resources are stretched.

"We cannot cater for half a million displaced," he said.

Safah also said organizations like his have been severely impacted by President Trump's cuts to international humanitarian aid, making it difficult to provide essential services to those in need in Lebanon.

— Hadeel Al-Shalchi

Netanyahu tells Iranians to "seize the moment"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct appeal to Iranians on Tuesday, calling the war a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to remove the country's clerical leadership.

In a series of posts on X, Netanyahu urged Iranians to "seize the moment," saying Israel and the United States are striking regime targets and "creating the conditions" for Iranians to act.

He wrote that Iran's leaders were "on the run." He said Israel was focused on regime targets and that its military was doing its best "not to harm the People of Iran."

The remarks came after it emerged that Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been injured. An Israeli official

"In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny," he wrote. "Your dreams will become a reality. When the time is right, and that time is fast approaching, we will pass the torch to you. Be ready to seize the moment!"

Sen. Chris Murphy says war briefings are "incoherent and incomplete"

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he attended another classified briefing on the Iran war Tuesday and accused the Trump administration of keeping the briefings closed because, he said, "Trump can't defend this war in public."

In a post on X, Murphy said officials told lawmakers that destroying Iran's nuclear program and "regime change" were not among the stated war goals. He said briefings mostly focused on how the U.S. military was "destroying lots of missiles and boat and drone factories." He argued officials couldn't explain what prevented Iran from rebuilding those capabilities.

Murphy also criticized what he said was a lack of planning to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning the situation could become an "endless war."

Other Senate Democrats have raised similar concerns after classified briefings, saying the administration has not laid out clear goals, urging for more public transparency.

Two more members of Iranian women's soccer team granted asylum in Australia

Australia Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said two more members of Iran's women's soccer delegation — one player and one staff member — were granted humanitarian visas overnight, bringing the total to seven team members allowed to remain.

Burke said the two were reunited with five teammates who made the same decision earlier this week.

"They will be safe here," he wrote in a post on X. "They are welcome here in Australia."

The women had sought protection over fears of reprisals after they refused to sing Iran's national anthem during a match, which took place in Australia, when the war broke out. The women were later labeled "traitors" on Iranian state television, fueling concerns about their safety if they returned home.

Rebecca Rosman contributed to this report from Paris. Hadeel Al-Shalchi contributed from Beirut.

