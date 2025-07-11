© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New school readiness initiative launches in Guilford County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Administration Building
Amy Diaz/WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

Guilford County Schools is partnering with local nonprofit Ready for School, Ready for Life, to track the preparedness of students entering the classroom.

The organizations are implementing a research-based tool called the Early Development Instrument.

It measures how young children are growing in areas like language, social competence, physical health and emotional maturity.

Ready for School, Ready for Life Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline McCracken said, while individual children’s data is confidential, the community will be able to see geographic trends and respond accordingly.

“Let's say literacy and language was coming up in a particular number of census tracts as underdeveloped," McCracken said. "That allows us to work with funders and community providers to figure out how we better allocate resources so that we can clear that equity difference.”

Kindergarten teachers in the district evaluated each of their students using the new tool earlier this year. The results will be available in the fall.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
