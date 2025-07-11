Mebane continues water restriction measures following major treatment plant damage due to Chantal

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal continues to wreak havoc on businesses and residents in Mebane, North Carolina, ten miles east of Burlington. Flooding from the storm badly damaged the area’s water treatment plant, creating major shortages.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant was hit with nearly six feet of flooding during the storm. The plant remains under repair, leaving Mebane residents with less than two days of drinking water.

Full restoration of the city’s water source is expected to take several more days. In the meantime, the city has received bottled water. Distribution and donation sites identified throughout the area remain open daily until supplies run out. The city of Graham will continue receiving water from nearby Burlington.

In Mebane, to cope with the shortage, restrictions are in effect that limit business operations to only groceries, health care facilities, and pharmacies.

Residents are being told to use city water only for medical requirements, showers, restroom usage, and when bottled water is unavailable.

