EPA rolls back PFAS drinking water standards a year after the agency adopted them

The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans Wednesday to roll back drinking water standards for so-called “forever chemicals.” In North Carolina, water treatment facilities across the state have spent millions to upgrade filtration systems to treat PFAS pollution, in part because the state has some of the highest concentrations in the nation.

The EPA plans to weaken federal regulations for some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. It’s a family of thousands of chemicals, only a few of which are regulated.

The EPA created standards for six forever chemicals last year, but regulators announced plans to roll back regulations on four, including GenX — a substance that chemical manufacturer Chemours released into water in eastern North Carolina. The administration will also give polluters longer to comply with existing drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS — two chemicals no longer used in manufacturing.

Federal regulators plan to work with “rural and small communities” to address chemical pollution in water systems.

The move comes after the EPA withdrew proposed regulations that would set discharge limits for PFAS manufacturers earlier this year.

Senior attorney Kelly Moser with the Southern Environmental Law Center said Wednesday's action undercuts EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s “acknowledgment of the severe harms of PFAS.”

“The harms of PFAS are clear,” Moser said. “The science is clear, yet EPA is dragging its feet and bending to industry’s will, leaving North Carolina communities and communities across the country with drinking water tainted.”

Zeldin has said the changes could still involve the agency setting lower limits for some chemicals. The EPA recently highlighted its actions to identify, sample for and “combat PFAS contamination” during the Trump administration’s first 100 days.

Democratic House member Deborah Ross, who represents North Carolina’s 2nd District, said the action endangers the nation’s first PFAS drinking water standards.

North Carolina regulators are currently considering groundwater limits for PFOA, PFOS and GenX.