NC House votes to make insurers cover more breast cancer, biomarker screenings

The state House voted Wednesday to require insurance companies to cover more testing for breast cancer and other diseases.

One bill would require insurance companies to cover supplemental breast cancer exams on the same terms as they provide for mammograms.

The bill's supporters say patients are declining the additional tests because they can cost more than $1,000 even with insurance.

Rep. Donna White, R-Johnston, says the mandate could save lives.

"Give people a chance to live, because breast cancer is one of those cancers that can be cured if treated early," she said. "Please do not listen to the insurance companies on this particular bill."

But Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, was one of just two legislators who voted against the measure. "You would think as a breast cancer survivor, I would support this bill, but this increases our healthcare costs because it increases our insurance costs," she said. "I'm afraid I can't do this."

