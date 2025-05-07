© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NC House votes to make insurers cover more breast cancer, biomarker screenings

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
A Greenville-based nonprofit will use buses provided by Invision Diagnostics to bring breast cancer screenings to rural communities in Eastern North Carolina. The state-of-the-art buses provide 3D mammograms.
Invision Diagnostics
/
Facebook
A Greenville-based nonprofit will use buses provided by Invision Diagnostics to bring breast cancer screenings to rural communities in Eastern North Carolina. The state-of-the-art buses provide 3D mammograms.

The state House voted Wednesday to require insurance companies to cover more testing for breast cancer and other diseases.

One bill would require insurance companies to cover supplemental breast cancer exams on the same terms as they provide for mammograms.

The bill's supporters say patients are declining the additional tests because they can cost more than $1,000 even with insurance.

Rep. Donna White, R-Johnston, says the mandate could save lives.

"Give people a chance to live, because breast cancer is one of those cancers that can be cured if treated early," she said. "Please do not listen to the insurance companies on this particular bill."

But Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, was one of just two legislators who voted against the measure. "You would think as a breast cancer survivor, I would support this bill, but this increases our healthcare costs because it increases our insurance costs," she said. "I'm afraid I can't do this."

Read the full story for free here.

