Government misses Trump's deadline for a plan to give Lumbee full federal recognition

WUNC | By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
A group of men at the 35th Annual Carolina Indian Circle Powwow perform traditional drumming and singing of the Life by the River canoe song. It is performed at ceremonies, gatherings and powwows, according to UNC-Pembroke's Museum of the Southeast American Indian.
Jon Gardiner
/
UNC-Chapel Hill
A group of men at the 35th Annual Carolina Indian Circle Powwow perform traditional drumming and singing of the Life by the River canoe song. It is performed at ceremonies, gatherings and powwows, according to UNC-Pembroke's Museum of the Southeast American Indian.

The deadline of President Donald Trump's order for the federal government to fast-track the full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is now several days past due.

On Jan. 23 this year, President Trump tasked the Department of Interior to submit a plan within 90 days to find a long sought-after legal pathway for Lumbee recognition.

It's unclear when the government will announce its plan, which presents the closest the tribe has been to a historic recognition.

The plan inspired a new sense of hope for tribal members, but also longstanding doubts about promises that politicans — including President Trump — have made before.

"The missed deadline by the Department of the Interior is disappointing," Lumbee Tribal Council Representative Rudy Locklear, told WUNC in an email. "It reinforces longstanding concerns about delays and the lack of urgency in addressing our tribe’s recognition."

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC.
