A state-funded program helped this 19-year-old finish college

When Richie Basile was a junior at Panther Creek High School in Wake County, he came across a flyer in his school cafeteria that changed the course of his education.

"In big lettering it said: Career and College Promise, get started with your college career, basically in high school," Basile recalled.

That intrigued him.

"I always knew, ever since I was a little kid, that I wanted to be a lawyer," explained Basile, now 19. He knew that getting there would be expensive, and that there wasn't much in his college fund to pay for the bachelor's degree he'd need first.

"I came to the realization that I know I'm going to be funding my own college, and I know I want to go to law school, so that's even more," Basile said.

So Basile went to the information session. There, he learned that while he was still in high school, he could also take classes at his local community college, at no cost to him. The state would pay for the tuition, through the Career and College Promise program.

