How your brain creates your sense of self

Much of our identities are constructed in our minds. Science writer Anil Ananthaswamy explores how disorders like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's can dramatically alter that sense of self.

Anil Ananthaswamy is a science writer. His books include How Machines Learn, The Edge of Physics, The Man Who Wasn't Therehttps://anilananthaswamy.com/the-man-who-wasnt-thereand Through Two Doors at Once.

Formerly a staff writer and deputy news editor for New Scientist, Ananthaswamy now writes for science magazines including Scientific American, Quanta and Nature, among others. He was a MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow from 2019 to 2020 and has been a journalist-in-residence at UC Berkeley's Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing. His next book will cover the mathematics of modern artificial intelligence.

