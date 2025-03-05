Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.
Cinematique Presents: Eric LaRue
Eric LaRue runs from Monday, April 21st to Friday, April 25th at 7pm in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall, with an additional screening at 4pm on Wednesday.
Janice (Judy Greer) is struggling; she moves through life as if in a haze, unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, Eric LaRue asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.