Cinematique Presents: Eric LaRue

Eric LaRue runs from Monday, April 21st to Friday, April 25th at 7pm in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall, with an additional screening at 4pm on Wednesday.

Janice (Judy Greer) is struggling; she moves through life as if in a haze, unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, Eric LaRue asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.