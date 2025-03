Click Here To Purchase Tickets

I'm Still Here runs from Monday, April 7th to Wednesday, April 9th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 9th.

Brazil, 1971: a country in the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence. Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's best-selling memoir.