How Trump’s English language order could affect Charlotte's multilingual community

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 1, 2025 at 9:57 AM EST
The Latin American Coalition provides English classes to Charlotte's Hispanic community.
Kayla Young
/
WFAE/La Noticia
The Latin American Coalition provides English classes to Charlotte's Hispanic community.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days, making English the official language of the United States for the first time in history.

The White House says the goal of a national language is to create national unity and open the door to greater opportunities for new Americans.

Federal funding recipients will no longer be required to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

In Charlotte, 1 in 5 residents speaks a language other than English at home, and close to 80,000 residents speak English less than very well.

The Latin American Coalition in Charlotte provides English classes to the community. Its Immigrant Welcome Center Manager, Alba Sánchez, says the new executive order is nothing new.

“We understand the need for our community to be able to learn the language and integrate better in our community," Sánchez said. "To speak the language is a great tool for them to be able to fully be a part of this new country and new experiences.”

Sánchez believes the executive order should include more funding for organizations to host classes and programs for immigrants to learn English.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
