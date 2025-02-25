U.S. votes against U.N. resolution urging Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We have a deeper look at a vote at the United Nations. The United States avoided blaming Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainians and their European allies wanted to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, only to have the United States propose its own resolution that was silent on who started it. Here's NPR's Michele Kelemen.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: The Trump administration's break with European allies over Ukraine was clear in several votes at the U.N., culminating in the Security Council.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARBARA WOODWARD: There can be no equivalence between Russia and Ukraine in how this council refers to this war.

KELEMEN: That's British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who along with her French counterpart and other European allies abstained on the vote. The resolution passed, though, with the help of Russia and China. U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea called it a first step to peace. She says the resolution is, quote, "elegant in its simplicity," imploring an end to the conflict without making demands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOROTHY SHEA: Continuing to engage in rhetorical rivalries in New York may make diplomats feel vindicated, but it will not save souls on the battlefield.

KELEMEN: Earlier in the day, the full U.N. General Assembly got a chance to take a stand, not just on the U.S. draft, but also on a resolution drafted by Ukraine. It was longer and more explicit in calling on Russia to end its war of aggression. Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa was there to urge the world to hold Russia to account for its atrocities.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARIANA BETSA: This is a moment of truth, a historic moment. A historic moment not only for Ukraine. A historic moment not only for Europe. A historic moment for the entire Democratic world.

KELEMEN: Ninety-three countries supported Ukraine. The U.S. was one of 18 no votes, along with Russia, Belarus, North Korea and others. Asked later what this vote did to Ukraine's relationship with the Trump administration, Betsa demurred.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BETSA: We have a really good working relationship. Thank you.

KELEMEN: Meanwhile, Russia praised the Trump administration for its new, quote, "sensible and constructive approach."

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.