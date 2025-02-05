A violinist unpacks the magic in a multi-million-dollar violin

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

This week, the bidding begins for a very pricey Stradivarius violin, heard here in a video from Sotheby's.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SUMMERS: The auction house estimates the instrument could fetch anywhere from 12 to 18 million dollars, and if it hits the higher end of that range, it could break the record for the priciest musical instrument ever sold at auction.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And if you're wondering, the current record is held by another Strad, sold for nearly $16 million in 2011. These violins are among the most coveted in the world, and there's a good reason for that.

JOSHUA BELL: A Stradivari is like being a painter and having access to thousands of colors to paint from rather than dozens of colors.

SUMMERS: Violinist Joshua Bell spoke with NPR's James Doubek this week.

BELL: Dozens of colors is probably enough for, you know, general playing, but when you start acquiring a need for sound - I use the word colors - but sound colors that are more and more subtle, the Stradivari offers you that.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SUMMERS: Back in 2016, Bell performed a Tiny Desk concert with his very own Stradivarius, with Jeremy Denk on piano.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BELL: There is a reason why the Stradivarius are in demand by, you know, violin soloists etc., that - it's not just for the name. It's something very, very special that it does to the player - that special Stradivari sound, the overtones that just give you goosebumps when you play on it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHANG: We can thank Antonio Stradivari for those goosebumps. Sotheby's says the Italian craftsman made the violin up for auction in the year 1714, during his so-called golden period, and it's been owned by several virtuosos through the centuries.

SUMMERS: But Bell did point out that Strad violins are not entirely superior to modern ones. For one, modern violins - they're a lot easier to play.

BELL: A Strad, you have to coax out - you could easily make a nasty sound or a crunchy sound, or if you don't move your bow at exactly the right speed, it can whistle or squeak or (laughter) - you know, so you really have to know - get to know the instrument and know how to use it.

CHANG: Bell says there are hundreds of these prized instruments left today, but only a fraction of them could fetch anywhere near $18 million.

BELL: So $18 million's kind of a bargain. I'm biased, as well.

CHANG: Well, I'll start looking under the couch cushions, I guess, Juana.

SUMMERS: You better keep looking. But you've still got a couple of days because the bidding kicks off on Friday.

