© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stein announces executive order to protect women’s reproductive rights, privacy

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
Stein announced his eighth executive order in uptown Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Stein announced his eighth executive order in uptown Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

N.C. Gov. Josh Stein announced Thursday an executive order to safeguard women's reproductive freedom and privacy, in the face of nationwide uncertainty over whether and how much President-elect Trump will seek to restrict abortion.

Stein described his policies at a press conference in uptown Charlotte.

The order directs Stein’s cabinet agencies to protect doctors providing reproductive health care and protect women’s medical privacy. It also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure access to birth control and reproductive health care medications.

“As a state, we have a duty to support women as they navigate this emotional and complicated decision, not put more barriers in their way," Stein said.

North Carolina’s abortion law bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans lowered the time limit from 20 weeks last year, overriding former Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Stein said he is clarifying and reassuring that women in North Carolina have protection under the current law.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger