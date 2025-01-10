© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams announces he'll retire this year

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST

On Friday, the Wilmington Police Chief announced his planned retirement.

In a letter to the City Council, Police Chief Donny Williams announced that he plans to retire from his role no later than June 30 of this year, saying this decision comes after fulfilling the five-year commitment he made when hired into the role.

In response, Mayor Bill Saffo said “Under Donny’s leadership, violent crime in Wilmington has neared a multi-year low and we’ve made tremendous strides in strengthening the relationship between our police and the community.”

Williams was assistant chief when in 2020 city council unanimously appointed him to lead the department — first as interim chief and then as the new permanent chief. He joined the department as a sworn officer in 1992, and served over 30 years.

Williams' leadership came under fire in recent months. In the summer of 2024, the city paid a third-party firm $75,000 to investigate Williams and other leadership issues at WPD (although city manager Tony Caudle has rebuffed repeated calls to release the report resulting from that investigation). Several former officers, including one who had filed a formal complaint about Williams, spoke out about his leadership.

Williams pushed back, saying criticisms of his leadership were racially motivated. Prominent leaders of the Black community also voiced vociferous support for Williams.

Related: Donny Williams in Black and White (Sunday Edition)

Later this month, city council will determine a search process for a new chief.

Below: Donny Williams' retirement letter.

Donny Williams resignation letter by Ben Schachtman on Scribd
Tags
Local Latest news
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell