State officials release names of 104 NC Helene victims

BPR News | By Anna Douglas
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST
Crowd at town square in Black Mountain holding lit candles at the vigil on Oct. 29
Jose Sandoval
Crowd at town square in Black Mountain holding lit candles at the vigil on Oct. 29

This story was updated to reflect additional information from DHHS.

North Carolina state officials have released a list of the 104 people who were killed by Hurricane Helene, the worst storm in the state’s history.

Since the disaster, news outlets and the public have relied largely on individual reports from loved ones to identify the victims by name. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services responded to a weeks-old records request from BPR News and provided the identities of those who lost their lives. It appears to be the first time authorities have made public the names of those who died.

While the list is a full accounting of victims the Medical Examiner’s Office officially determined to be Helene-related fatalities, there are likely people who died or are presumed dead whose names are not on the list.

By year’s end, state leaders said the list of missing persons – once in the hundreds in Western North Carolina – had successfully been reduced and that local authorities would take over such investigations. It is unknown exactly how many people remain unaccounted for or missing but the number is thought to be less than 20, based on reporting by The Assembly and WFMY News.

In addition, there are victims not included in the state’s official count if they lived in North Carolina but their body was recovered in another state. This appears to be the case for some Western North Carolina residents who were killed in a landslide or flooding but were found in Tennessee during search and rescue efforts.

North Carolina’s Official List of Hurricane Helene Victims

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Department of Health and Human Services released an updated list that includes county and date of death:

First NameMiddle NameLast NameCounty of deathDate of death
VickiLynnAllenHenderson9/27/2024
JamesErnestAndrewsYancey9/27/2024
KeithMaxArveyMacon10/4/2024
RobertBruceAtheyYancey10/1/2024
MarshaLynnBallBuncombe9/27/2024
CathyJoBlackburnBuncombe9/29/2024
LisaPeelerBradyRutherford10/2/2024
BillyJoeCallowayAvery9/27/2024
PatriciaCraneCareyPolk9/27/2024
JamesRyanCarrollMitchell12/7/2024
BrianHilbertCarterBuncombe10/2/2024
DavidAllenCarverAvery9/28/2024
MollyAshleighChandlerMadison9/27/2024
RoccoVincentChiecoMadison10/2/2024
KathleenEgittoChiecoMadison10/3/2024
WilliamCarlCordellHenderson10/19/2024
AngelaLeighCraigBuncombe9/29/2024
SandraElizabethCraigBuncombe10/5/2024
RonaldJesseCraigBuncombe10/7/2024
RobertJackDavisRutherford10/3/2024
GeorgeFrankDixonBuncombe9/29/2024
JudyGailDockeryBuncombe9/28/2024
JamesOlverDockeryBuncombe9/28/2024
MadgeLouiseDownsRutherford10/2/2024
GeorgeWesleyDryeHenderson9/30/2024
MichaelWarrenDryeBuncombe10/1/2024
NoraDryeBuncombe10/5/2024
MicahAshtonDryeBuncombe9/30/2024
ChristopherSylvester HaywoodDunbarHenderson9/30/2024
PatriciaElaineFlemingBuncombe9/27/2024
ThomasMitchellFreemanHenderson9/27/2024
LunaJadeGaddisCatawba9/26/2024
BrianChristopherGaddisHaywood9/27/2024
ChaseEdwardGarrellBuncombe10/5/2024
TonyRayGarrisonBuncombe9/27/2024
JanickeThereseGlynnYancey9/29/2024
GabrielGonzalezGonzalezBuncombe9/29/2024
JacquelineLumGoodrichWake10/12/2024
MayColetteGreeneYancey9/29/2024
MelissaSueGuinnAvery9/27/2024
JamesHarbisonBuncombe9/29/2024
GordonDeanHargroveHaywood9/28/2024
CherylLynnHartWatauga9/27/2024
JodyNyleHendersonBuncombe10/5/2024
JosephCharlesHoyleCleveland9/27/2024
LulaBellJacksonBuncombe9/28/2024
JohnDavidKeretzBuncombe10/1/2024
OmarFarooqKhanBuncombe10/9/2024
JessicaLynnKirbyBuncombe10/4/2024
CharlesJamesLauMacon9/28/2024
MelissaMarleneLawrenceCleveland9/27/2024
VictoriaRoseLegerGaston9/28/2024
JulieAnnle RouxMcDowell10/3/2024
JeffreyAlanMackayMecklenburg10/9/2024
ShirleyMaureenMainsAshe9/27/2024
JuanMartinYancey11/12/2024
PhyllisAnnMathesonHenderson9/27/2024
MichaelGeneMathesonHenderson9/27/2024
AngelaRuthMaybinHenderson9/29/2024
ElizabethRoseMayesHenderson9/30/2024
LynDaleMcfarlandBuncombe9/29/2024
NormanMcGaheeBuncombe10/2/2024
PatrickAndrewMcLeanBuncombe10/7/2024
CalvinMichaelMcMahanBuncombe9/30/2024
JeffreyLeeMerryRowan10/5/2024
NickHartwellMitchellBurke9/27/2024
JimmyIssacMooreRutherford9/27/2024
TimothyLeeMooreBuncombe9/27/2024
AnastasiiaNovitnia SegenYancey10/10/2024
SeanMichaelO'ConnorBuncombe9/30/2024
FreddieJamesPackBuncombe9/29/2024
TeresaKimPackBuncombe10/7/2024
KnoxEmersonPetrucciMitchell10/7/2024
LisaReneePlemmonsBuncombe10/3/2024
ToddJosephProffittYadkin9/27/2024
MichelleLynnQuinteroYancey9/27/2024
PatriciaRuthRadfordBuncombe9/29/2024
NolaLeeRamsuerBuncombe10/4/2024
RobertLeeRamsuerBuncombe10/7/2024
ShirleyAnneRayHaywood9/29/2024
BrittanyRosannRobinsonWatauga9/27/2024
SandraLynnRogersHaywood10/2/2024
RobertButchRossAvery9/27/2024
RobertBrandonRuppeBuncombe9/28/2024
DavidEricRussellHaywood9/28/2024
JamesMichaelScroggsWilkes10/22/2024
DmytroSegenYancey10/4/2024
JamesScottSieminskiHenderson9/28/2024
LoisEdithSoutherBuncombe9/29/2024
JamesWillardSoutherBuncombe10/7/2024
KimKutscherSteppBuncombe9/30/2024
BobbyDewayneStokelyBuncombe10/28/2024
SusanStricklandYancey9/27/2024
AnthonyErnestTaylorMecklenburg9/27/2024
BruceEugeneTiptonMadison10/2/2024
DannyVanHuffmanMecklenburg10/11/2024
MichaelGordonWhitehouseMitchell10/7/2024
CharleneWilberAvery9/28/2024
LucasOdhranWiselyYancey10/1/2024
FelixAlexanderWiselyYancey10/1/2024
EvelynLorrineWrightBuncombe9/29/2024
DanielLunnieWrightBuncombe10/4/2024
SamiraJordanZoobiBuncombe9/29/2024
ChristopherJohnZseraiHenderson10/27/2024
Anna Douglas
