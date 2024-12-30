In final stop in WNC, Gov. Roy Cooper reflects on lessons learned over 2 terms

In one of his last official acts as governor, Roy Cooper visited Asheville on a chilly December afternoon to join volunteers at the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) Servant Leadership Center. Cooper worked alongside nonprofit representatives from across Western North Carolina, packing food boxes and fulfilling Christmas wish lists for nearly 2,000 families in need.

Balancing a basketball in one hand and a checklist in the other, Cooper sorted through a box of activity books.

"Looking for stickers… I’ve got a two- and a five-year-old on my list," he said, smiling.

Cooper said the visit was more than just a chance to help — it was an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and lessons of his time in office, including the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the deadliest and most destructive storm in North Carolina’s history.

"103 lives were lost. $59 billion in damage," Cooper said.

The governor also acknowledged the role of nonprofits and volunteers in the recovery effort.

"This couldn’t be done without our volunteer organizations and our communities of faith. You’re the ones who stay long after the storms have passed, helping people rebuild their lives," he told the crowd.

As he wrapped up his visit, Cooper spoke with reporters about his two terms as governor, marked by challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, a delayed Medicaid expansion, and multiple natural disasters.

"I’ve learned that the work is never done. Never should you be surprised that something can happen that can throw you off kilter. This storm, all the way it was coming, I think people didn’t recognize how ferocious it was going to be. So, what I know is that we must always be vigilant and that we must continue the work every day to make sure that Western North Carolina recovers," Cooper said.

On his last official trip to Western North Carolina, Governor Roy helps fulfill a Christmas wish list at the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) Servant Leadership Center.

Planning for Recovery

Cooper shared details about his conversations with Governor-elect Josh Stein, emphasizing a blueprint for continued recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.

"He and I have talked about a blueprint going forward. He has already established an advisory committee of leaders on the ground here in Western North Carolina to help coordinate the overall effort because we know that we’ve never seen anything like this," Cooper said. "We know that it’s hard enough to build back a road, but in mountainous territory that could potentially be faced with more flooding, making sure that we do it the right way and make the right choices."

Cooper stressed the need for innovative solutions to fund private roads and bridges, which don’t typically qualify for federal disaster compensation. He also highlighted the ongoing housing challenges in the region.

"We know that housing has been a problem across this state before the storms. And so, we know that housing is going to continue to be an issue and to work to convince people that the government does want to help them, that they want to provide them a place, that they want to provide them funds to help rebuild — and working with community leaders who can convince people that that is something we want them to see," he said.

Lessons from Eastern North Carolina

Reflecting on past recovery efforts, Cooper pointed to lessons learned from rebuilding in Eastern North Carolina after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

"We insisted that many of those homes be elevated significantly before they were rebuilt. And they were. The latest storm that came through — which was the potential tropical depression and Debbie — flooded many of the same communities, the same houses, and almost all of them survived because they had been elevated and they were saved from the water," he said. "So, it costs a little more, it takes a little longer. But that kind of foresight and resilience in rebuilding is important."

Cooper also addressed the difficult decisions about where not to rebuild.

"You can’t have the government making any unilateral decisions — you have to have buy-in by people and local communities," he said. "So, I think there would be some places where people would look and say you just can’t put more taxpayer money into a certain place. It may be better for this place to be one that would absorb flood water. We’ve done that in Eastern North Carolina. It has worked pretty well."

Looking Ahead

As his staff signaled it was time to leave, Cooper answered one final question about his future plans and his connection to Western North Carolina.

"Well, I think, you know, as a former governor, it’s incumbent on me to continue to push and to be involved in the things that I’ve worked so hard on over the last few years. So, I won’t be able to help it. I'm sure I'll be weighing in and doing things that will help Western North Carolina," Cooper said.

"I don’t know specifically yet what I’m going to do. I’m going to take a few months. It may be another elected office, it may not be, but I do know that I love North Carolina. I’m going to continue living here. I’m going to continue trying to make a difference in whatever I do, and I am deeply grateful to the people of North Carolina for giving me this opportunity.

"This job has been challenging; it’s been humbling, but I value every single day, and I think together we have made a difference. Western North Carolina will absolutely remain on my mind," he said.