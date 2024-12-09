Press Release: December 3, 2024 - 2024 Homemade Holiday Shorts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to announce our 2024 Homemade Holiday Shorts Live Radio Show and Party featuring stories from Wiley Cash, Shane Fernando, and Wills Maxwell

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR Public Media is excited to announce the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR will host our annual 2024 Homemade Holiday Shorts Live Radio Show and Party on Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 6-9 pm. This years speakers will be Wiley Cash, Shane Fernando and Wills Maxwell. Hosted by Rob Zapple and featuring music from Delia Stanley. The program will be followed by a holiday party with food and wine.

About the Speakers:

Wiley Cash is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author of four novels and the founder of This Is Working. He has published widely on issues ranging from the environment to music, and he is the host of the Our State Book Club podcast. He teaches fiction writing at UNC-Asheville and lives in North Carolina with his wife, photographer Mallory Cash, and their daughters.

Shane Fernando has been serving in the arts and public administration fields for over twenty-five years. He is CEO of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, one of the oldest continually operating venues in the United States at 167 years old. Shane was recognized as Presenter of the Year by the North American Performing Arts Managers & Agents in 2019. A major focus of his work over the years has been to engage students through education, employment, service, and advocacy.

Wills Maxwell, Jr. is an award-winning Wilmington-based comedian. In 2022, Wills founded the Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour, which visited 4 cities in 2022, 10 cities in 2023, and anticipates a 14-city tour in 2024-2025. Wills also wrote and performed his on-air comedy news segment “What Did We Miss?” on TV station WWAY News every Thursday morning for 5 years, totaling over 180 episodes. Wills has performed at the Cola Comedy Convention, the North Carolina Comedy Festival, the Oak City Comedy Festival and the Cape Fear Comedy Festival. Wills hosted Wilmington’s late-night talk show “Late Fear with Wills Maxwell” for three years. He has also opened for several comedians including Ramy Youssef, Roy Wood Jr., Tim Meadows, and Jim Gaffigan.

About our Performer:

Delia Stanley is a Wilmington, NC based singer/songwriter who performs originals and covers on guitar and ukulele, solo and with her band, Delia & Friends. With powerful vocals and high energy performances, Delia is known to get a crowd moving and engaged.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment, and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community, and promote civil discourse.

